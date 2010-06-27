Respiratory System

The respiratory system includes the nose, throat, larynx, trachea, bronchi, and lungs. Discover how the respiratory system supplies blood with necessary oxygen and relieves it of the waste product carbon dioxide.

The Science Behind Why We All Have Snot
Believe it or snot, almost every living creature has some kind of mucus — because mucus does so many things. A study found mucus was so beneficial to mammals, it evolved independently in species.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The Flu Was Nonexistent During COVID. What Does That Mean?
Deaths from cases of the flu have dropped a staggering amount during the 2020-2021 flu season, even while cases of COVID-19 soared. What does that mean and what can we learn for the future?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Why Breathing Through Your Nose Is Best
We've probably all been breathing wrong our entire lives. Why is that? Experts suggest we should focus on breathing through our noses and most of us don't.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Are Flavored Vaping Liquids Safe?
Chemical flavorings interact with the solvents in vaping liquids, forming dangerous new compounds. And that's before they're even heated.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What is the function of the respiratory system?
The function of the respiratory system is to bring oxygen to all the parts of your body. Learn what the function of the respiratory system is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the respiratory system organs?
The respiratory system organs include the airways, the lungs, and the blood vessels and muscles attached to them. Learn what the respiratory system organs are in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some facts about the respiratory system?
Here are some facts about the respiratory system, the group of tissues and organs in your body that enable you to breathe. Learn some facts about the respiratory system in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How does the respiratory system defend itself?
The respiratory system has several ways to defend itself, including cilia fibers. Learn more about how the respiratory system defends itself from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What if people had gills?
In the movie "WaterWorld," Kevin Costner's character has a mutation that gives him gills behind the ears. Could a mutation allow people to swim in the water just like fish --without having to use any sort of scuba equipment?

By Marshall Brain

How Your Lungs Work
You couldn't breathe without your lungs and you do it without even thinking about it. So, how do your lungs manage this amazing feat?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

How Much Oxygen Does a Person Consume in a Day?
You breath all day, every day. How much oxygen does this process consume?

By Sherry Kahn