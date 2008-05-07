How Organ Donation Works

" " Heart transplant patient Jennifer Sutton admires her old heart at the Wellcome Collection's Heart Exhibition in London. She donated her heart to promote awareness about organ donation and restrictive cardiomyopathy -- a disease that nearly killed her. SHAUN CURRY/AFP/ Getty Images

Let's take a closer look at the different organs that can be donated and examine the organ donation statistics for each one. There are six organs that can be donated and transplanted:

1. Kidney -- The functioning lifespan of a transplanted kidney is about nine years. Of all organs, kidneys are most in demand and the most frequently donated [source: LifeShare]. Most diseases that affect the kidneys affect both at the same time, so a living donor is generally not at a greater health risk with only one kidney.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 33,981

Total number of people on kidney waiting list as of June 2007: 73,850

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 10,571

Number of living-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 6,164

Mortality rate while waiting for kidney: 7 percent [source: SRTR ].

2. Liver -- The liver is necessary for vitamin storage, removing waste from blood and digestion.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 10,887

Total number of people on kidney waiting list as of June 2007: 17,142

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 6,274

Number of living-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 258

Mortality rate while waiting for liver: 13 percent [source: SRTR ] .

3. Heart -- A heart will beat about 2.5 billion times in the course of an average lifetime. Once removed from the donor's body, a heart can only survive for about four hours.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 3,011

Total number of people on heart waiting list as of June 2007: 2,673

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 2,224

Mortality rate while waiting for heart: 15 percent [source: SRTR

4. Lungs -- Single or double-lung transplants can be performed. Additionally, living donors can donate a single lobe from the lungs, though it will not regenerate.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 1,886

Total number of people on lung waiting list as of June 2007: 2,743

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 1,391

Number of living-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 4

Mortality rate while waiting for lung: 12 percent [source: SRTR

5. Pancreas -- It's possible to make a living donation of a portion of the pancreas and still retain pancreas functionality.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 827

Total number of people on pancreas waiting list as of June 2007: 1,570

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007: 449

Mortality rate while waiting for pancreas: 4 percent [source: SRTR ].

6. Intestine -- Although quite rare, a living donor can donate a portion of the intestine.

Number of people added to list between July 2006 and June 2007: 299

Total number of people on intestine waiting list as of June 2007: 231

Number of deceased-donor transplants between July 2006 and June 2007): 180

Mortality rate while waiting for intestine: 22 percent [source: SRTR ].

Now that we know more about the organs that can be donated, in the next section we'll see just how recyclable a human body is.