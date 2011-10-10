Modern Medical Treatments

Modern medical treatments use the latest research to combat disease. Learn all about personalized medicine, stem cells, orthomolecular medicine and more.

Compression Wear Is Key to Sports and Surgical Recovery
Compression socks, sleeves and other garments are worn by both patients and athletes to help enhance their performance and improve their post-op recovery. But do they work?

By Joanna Thompson

How Do Pandemics End?
How long does it take for a pandemic to end? History suggests the disease itself will fade but will almost never be truly gone.

By Nükhet Varlik

Potential Snakebite Treatment Can Be Used in Crucial First Minutes
Venomous snakebites are one of the world's largest hidden health problems. But now researchers believe they've found a new way to treat the problem onsite, before victims get to the hospital.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How 'Charlotte's Web' Went From Iconic Kid Lit to Popular CBD Brand
A little girl with epilepsy caused the mash-up of a beloved children's book title and a CBD oil that changed medical history.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Do Antidepressants Have Warnings About Suicidal Thoughts?
You've probably seen the ads for drugs to treat depression, and the warnings that they may cause suicidal thoughts. But why would that be?

By Alia Hoyt

Georgios Papanikolaou: Papa of the Pap Smear
He was able to detect a significant number of early cancers with his method, paving the way for the first mass screening program, launched in Tennessee in 1928.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Avoid Surgery: Antibiotics May Treat Appendicitis
Forget the knife and take a pill instead?

By Chris Opfer

Being a Poop Donor Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
There's actually a need for donated stool to help treat certain intestinal infections. But not everyone is qualified for the task.

By Alia Hoyt

Could Phage Therapy Fight Superbugs?
Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections pose a grave danger to the health of millions of people every year. Phage therapy may provide a solution.

By Carrie Tatro

Experimental Ebola Vaccine Raises Hopes
An as-yet untested Ebola vaccine is giving health officials hope of containing the outbreak sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa.

By Laurie L. Dove

Fecal Transplants: There's a Pill for That
Fecal transplants have been proven effective in treating C. diff bacterial infections, but a new pill might be cheaper and less invasive.

By Jesslyn Shields

Groovy News: Shrooms Help Reset Depressed Brain
Psilocybin (the drug in magic mushrooms) provides relief for severely depressed people, according to new research. But there are some caveats.

By Alia Hoyt

Give Me Some Antibiotics and a Side of Maple Syrup
Maple syrup for medicinal purposes? Sign us up.

By Jonathan Strickland

Surgeons Plan to Transplant Human Head by 2018
A neurosurgeon duo hopes to transplant a living human head from a patient whose body is dying to a healthy donor body. But that raises questions — a lot of questions.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Four Wrong Ways to Treat Your Child's Concussion
A new survey found that most parents have some very outdated ideas of treating a concussion.

By Alia Hoyt

Ultrasound Helped a Patient Recover Remarkably From a Coma
Ultrasound may not just be for pregnant women anymore. It could play a critical role in helping patients recover from coma.

By Kate Kershner

How a Gift Certificate Program Could Revolutionize Kidney Transplants
A new program allows people to donate a kidney now and get a certificate a loved one can "cash in" later.

By Alia Hoyt

MDMA May Be Legal for PTSD Therapy in Five Years
About eight percent of the U.S. population will have post-traumatic stress disorder in their lifetime. Combining verbal therapy with MDMA could help those millions.

By Christian Sager

Wanted: 'Skinny' Gut Microbes for Poop Transplants
A study shows gastric bypass surgery helps 'skinny' gut microbes flourish. Could this pave the way for a weight-loss pill?

By Alia Hoyt

Can lasers cure addictions?
Addiction isn't pretty. It ruins health and tears apart families — and we don't have any sure-fire way to cure it. When we're examining the possibilities, how do lasers measure up as a possible solution?

By Kate Kershner

How Human Head Transplants Could Work
In 2014, 29,532 people in the U.S. received organ transplants, like hearts, lungs and kidneys. What if you wanted a whole new body for your head?

By Meisa Salaita

What is the future of spine surgery?
If you've ever dealt with sciatica or degenerative disc disease, you know the unique agony of back pain. Spine surgery has traditionally been a little dicey. Here's what researchers are working on to make it better.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What is the future of minimally invasive surgery?
When it comes to your own body, you generally don't want to hear the words "Open 'er up." Minimally invasive surgery is a modern blessing. As researchers innovate, what can patients expect?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Personalized Medicine Works
Two thousand years ago, Hippocrates pointed out that diseases affect everyone differently. Fueled by that philosophy, today's scientists and physicians are using personalized medicine to treat the most common to the most complex conditions.

By Marianne Spoon

How Google Flu Trends Works
You develop a cough and hop online to search for flu information. Google tracks those searches to predict waves of illness geographically. But how accurate are those predictions?

By Maria Trimarchi