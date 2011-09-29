5 Ways to Reveal a Life-changing Secret

" " Ready to share that uncomfortable secret? You may also want to have an alternate place to sleep tonight, just in case. Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

Secrets come in countless shapes and sizes. They're held for reasons that are noble, and they're held for reasons that are shameful. They can be of individual value or they can be of worldwide value. But regardless of which category your secret fits into, we can probably agree on one thing -- secrets are powerful.

Revealing a secret can provide transparency to a relationship which leads to a closeness that may have previously been lacking. Sharing that hidden piece of information has the potential to remove an unnecessary burden and allow you to live a happier, more stress-free existence. It can alert others to a danger they're facing and, as a result, help them avoid disaster.

But, like a knife that can be used to make dinner, a secret can also create pain and destruction. You may have heard the old adage, "loose lips sink ships." Some undisclosed information, once revealed, can produce untold damage.

If you've decided it's time to spill the beans, there are many things to consider. For one, there's the when-and-where issue. Should it be done in a planned manner or impulsively before the moment passes? You could choose a public venue or offer the information behind closed doors. You could vent without giving consideration to the listener, or you could act selflessly and restrained.

One thing will give you comfort -- history is strewn with examples of people who have shared their secrets. While there may not be a manual on the subject, there's definitely a body of research we can draw from. You're not going into this alone.