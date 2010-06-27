Human Behavior

Human Behavior covers a variety of mysterious, engaging topics. Learn about how why humans behave the way they do and more.

Shinrin-yoku: The Soothing Practice of Forest Bathing
Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is all about slowing down and "bathing" yourself in the beauty of nature, which leads to psycho-emotional healing and stress reduction.

By Carrie Tatro

6 Ways Reading a Book Beats Reading Digitally, Hands Down
Getting lost in a book is one of life's greatest pleasures, but is a digital book just as pleasurable as a paper book? And which format is the best for learning?

By Patty Rasmussen

What's Considered a Microaggression?
The term 'microaggression' has gone mainstream in the last few years. But what counts as a microaggression, and why are some experts critical of the word?

By Danielle Douez

The Powerball 'Tipping Point': What Size Jackpot Makes You Play?
This weekend's Powerball lottery is up to $800 million. Is that enough to get you to play?

By Dave Roos

Knowing Your Tendency Helps You Conquer Life Goals
Author Gretchen Rubin says people have one of four personal tendencies that direct how we handle inner and outer expectations. Knowing your tendency can help you figure out how to manage change.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

People Are Dying for the Perfect Selfie
More than 250 people in six years have died while taking selfies. Who is taking such risks and why?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Introvert and Extrovert Brains Aren't the Same
And that difference has a lot to do with dopamine — and how you respond to it.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Does Playing With Toy Guns Lead to Later Acts of Gun Violence?
Experts who've studied this say you have to look at several factors regarding parenting, toy guns and aggression.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Why Are We So Crazy Over Celebrity Babies?
The announcements of Kylie Jenner's 'surprise' baby and Beyonce's pregnancy with twins were two of the most liked Instagrams of all time. Why do celebrity babies excite the public so much?

By Alia Hoyt

There's Science Behind the Secrets We Humans Keep
Secrets can take a measurable mental and physical toll on those who keep — and share — them.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Imaginary Friends Work
Many kids grow up with imaginary friends. Why do they rely on these make-believe playmates and are they a sign of trouble or great things?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why All the Hullabaloo Over Handshakes? They Matter
We've all performed this social ritual thousands of times but, as it turns out, there's a right way and a wrong way to shake hands. A psychologist who has studied the art and psychology behind handshakes explains.

By John Donovan

What's the Best Age to Do Anything?
The experts have determined the right age for lots of life decisions.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Cognitive Dissonance Affects Us in Crazy Political Times
Americans are struggling to maintain their core values in the face of heightened political polarization.

By Yves Jeffcoat

A Dose of Nature Could Improve Mental Health for City Dwellers
Green spaces aren't just a city-planning gimmick. Living near birds and shrubs really does have measurable benefits, new research shows.

By Kate Kershner

The 'Ugliness Premium': Being Unattractive Can Mean Higher Wages
New research debunks the myth that only the pretty people get the best salaries.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What the Use of Emojis and Emoticons Says About Our Personalities
Would it surprise you to learn that people who used emojis were considered more agreeable than those who didn't?

By Alia Hoyt

Company Wants to Pump Young People's Blood Into Veins of the Aging Elite
The old folks are coming, and they want the red stuff in your veins. Is California company Ambrosia just high-tech vampirism?

By Chris Opfer

Corporal Punishment Continues in U.S. Schools, Despite Its Ineffectiveness
Spankings are common and legal in many public schools — but experts say they don't work. So why are they still a form of discipline?

By Julia Layton

What Are the Odds You've Met a Psychopath?
If you ran into a chainsaw-swinging psychopath, you’d probably remember. But what about everyday pscyhopaths?

By Laurie L. Dove

Let Kids Lose! Scientists Say It Helps Children Learn Better Judgment
Throwing games to make kids happy may negatively affect their ability to make important decisions — even if it does boost their self-esteem.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Bodybuilders Injecting Themselves With Cooking Oils Now Apparently a Thing
According to doctors, injecting cooking oil into your muscles to make them appear larger does not work, could possibly kill you.

By Jesslyn Shields

For Teen Twins, Bad Behavior Can Be Contagious
One bad apple may indeed spoil the whole bunch, especially if it's a bunch of adolescent siblings and one of them is delinquent.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Why Locking Eyes During a Conversation Is So Difficult
Breaking eye contact during conversation doesn't necessarily mean we're insecure — it means we're human.

By Jesslyn Shields

Shotgun Marriages Are on the Rise — And in Surprising Places
You may have thought shotgun marriages died out following the era of peace, free love and rock 'n' roll, but in some groups, they're actually rising.

By Karen Kirkpatrick