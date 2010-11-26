" " In the Pursuit of Happiness Pictures First dates make many people nervous, but the best thing you can do is just smile, relax and be yourself. See more in the pursuit of happiness pictures. Polka Dot/ Thinkstock

If you're single and dating, you may be surprised to learn that the dating pool is actually quite deep, even if it doesn't always feel that way. There are more than 100 million unmarried American adults -- which is more than 45 percent of all adults in the U.S. -- but not all of them are unattached [source: U.S. Census Bureau]. Roughly 5 percent cohabitate with a partner, effectively kicking them out of the pool. But what we can take away from this is that there are many single Americans, and a good percentage of them are swimming around looking for a date.

While the dating scene may seem like a lot of work to one person, to another, it's a fun way to meet other people. But all things being equal, first dates can make most of us anxious. It's Just Lunch, a dating service for single professionals, surveyed single American adults and found that nearly 70 percent of men and about 50 percent of women won't bother with a second date if the chemistry isn't there. When there is chemistry, though, 97 percent of men will call to ask out their love interest again -- in 72 hours or less [source: Search Your Love].

Trying to ensure a second date? Or develop a long-term relationship? First, let's get you through the nerve-wracking first date. We've compiled 10 first date tips for both men and women, so let's get started with choosing a first date activity.