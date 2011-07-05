Guide to Being 39 Weeks Pregnant

Let's be honest, here. You're almost due, and you're very, very pregnant. Not much is happening to your body now, except more of the same. You may feel like you've swallowed that beach ball everyone talks about. You're probably irritable, not hungry and sleep deprived, and it's likely you're not gaining anymore weight, and you may have even lost a pound or so.

It's important to be extra careful with your body right now. Your center of gravity has shifted, as your ready-to-pop belly is leading the way for the rest of you, which can cause you to be off-balance. The last thing you want to do is tumble, so take it nice and slow when walking around.

Advertisement

In addition to your belly feeling like it's going to burst, your uterus is at its maximum size, too, meaning it has taken over the space where the rest of your organs are supposed to be. It may sound frightening, but you're probably functioning fine, and everything will return to its rightful place after birth.

Now, let's check in with the baby.