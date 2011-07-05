Guide to Being 39 Weeks Pregnant

" " At 39 weeks pregnant, your baby probably won't gain any more weight, and it's possible you could start to lose weight. See more pregnancy pictures. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You're in your 39th week of pregnancy and about to cross next week's finish line! Congrats! Since you've made it this far, you deserve something special, like a mani-pedi, breakfast (or lunch and dinner) in bed or a nice dinner out. But, in all honestly, we bet what you'd really love is a good night's sleep, right?

Reaching the end of your pregnancy can be bittersweet. You've shared everything from air and food to your hormones with this person who is finally about to be born. All those weeks and months wondering, planning, dreaming and waiting will soon come to a wailing halt. At the same time, your body and mind are probably ready for a change -- to go back to being just yours, to be able to function again normally. More importantly, you need to get ready for the next phase -- the sleepless nights, endless feedings and cuddling part.

Advertisement

However you're feeling about reaching this milestone emotionally, your body is certainly getting ready!