5 Strange Pregnancies

The back pain, bloating and swollen ankles. The glowing complexion, thick and shiny hair, and the strange cravings. These common symptoms may make it seem like pregnancy is pretty much the same across the board. However, whether it's your first time or your fifth, all pregnancies are different. Some people will tell you there are different symptoms when carrying a girl versus a boy, or different emotional and physical effects between your first time and subsequent pregnancies. But some pregnancies go beyond the differences of carrying low or high, tired or energized -- they're, let's say, strange. First up, what if you were pregnant with your own twin?
