Pregnancy Issues

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast

An Austrian woman who had just given birth began producing milk in breast tissue located in her vulva.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Bed Rest Is Ineffective — Even Harmful — For Pregnant Women

What harm could it do, right? Turns out, quite a bit.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is the Linea Nigra of Pregnancy?

The dark line that runs down a pregnant woman's belly is completely normal, and it even has a fancy Latin name.

By Jesslyn Shields

Multiple Pregnancies Age Women's Cells Faster

And you thought you felt old because you had three kids? While that may be true, they're not the only thing to blame.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Is it possible for a pregnant woman to be allergic to the placenta?

It seems unbelievable that a baby's placenta could cause the mother to break out in a nasty itchy rash, but it happens occasionally. What causes the allergy?

By Alia Hoyt

Why does pregnancy cause you to fart more?

Pregnancy brings women that lovely glow -- shiny hair, great skin, an aura of happiness. It also brings some not-so-lovely things, like excessive burping and farting. Go ahead, blame the baby! Here's why.

By Laurie L. Dove

Can you get a tattoo if you're pregnant?

Pregnancy is all about celebrating your body. But is it safe to celebrate it permanently -- with a tattoo? Here's what we know.

By Debra Ronca

Are antibiotics safe to take during pregnancy?

No caffeine for low energy. No ibuprofen for pain. No sushi for ... well, a sushi craving. Many items are on the no-no list for pregnant women because of the risk they may pose to a fetus. But when it comes to antibiotics, some are A-OK.

By Alison Cooper

5 Ways Stress Can Affect a Pregnancy

We all know that it's bad news to be stressed out a lot, but what about when you're expecting? Should pregnant women be especially wary of this amped-up state? We'll ponder 5 ways that stress affects a pregnancy in this article.

By Shanna Freeman

10 Tricks for Managing Morning Sickness

Your pregnancy "morning sickness" (or all-day sickness) is wearing you out. But take heart -- there are some many natural remedies you can try to help you feel like yourself again.

By Laurie L. Dove

How many women who have abortions are single parents?

Not wanting to be a single parent is one of the reasons women choose to have an abortion. Learn how many women who have abortions are single parents from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Reasons You Might Not Know You're Pregnant (Until You're in Labor)

Whether pregnancy is planned or a surprise, most women quickly realize they're carrying a developing child. But what if a pregnancy is both unplanned and unknown to the woman who's pregnant?

By Marianne Spoon

5 Strange Pregnancies

Back pain, bloating, swollen ankles, a glowing complexion and various food cravings. These common symptoms make it seem like pregnancy is pretty much the same for everyone. Not so -- there certainly are some unique pregnancies out there.

By Maria Trimarchi

Start a Pregnancy Blog in 3 Easy Steps

Keeping a pregnancy blog can help you preserve the experience of your pregnancy, and because it's online, it's an easy way to share updates with family and friends, and commiserate with other pregnant women.

By Maria Trimarchi

Belly Bands

A woman's body changes a lot during pregnancy, but belly bands can help to ease the transition. Is using these products just a way to make your clothes fit better, or can they make your pregnant body feel better, too?

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Am I carrying my own twin?

Vanishing twins sound like something straight out of Stephen King, but it's common for one twin not to survive the first trimester. But what if, instead of being absorbed by the mother's body, the twin ends up inside the other twin?

By Molly Edmonds

Can You Tell the Sex of a Baby by How the Mother Is Carrying?

Carrying "high" means she's having a girl; "low" means a boy, says the old superstition. But is there any truth to it?

By Julia Layton & Francisco Guzman

Abortion Overview

What is the definition of abortion? Learn about the definition and controversy of abortion.

By Sinclair Intimacy Institute

Common Questions About Pregnancy Safety

Get the answers to your questions about pregnancy and your lifestyle, and learn some pregnancy safety tips that will keep mom and baby health and happy.

By Richard H. Schwarz

Guide for Expectant Dads

Mom may be the one who's pregnant, but Dad needs to know what to expect and how to help her out during the roller coaster of pregnancy. Here's a roadmap for new Dads.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Pregnancy After 35

If you're an older woman either trying to conceive or just found out you're pregnant, read up on these facts about the risks associated with pregnancy in older age.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Pregnancy at Different Ages: 20s, 30s and 40s

The truth is that no matter what your age, you're very likely to have a healthy baby as long as you are in good health, seek early prenatal care and adopt sound lifestyle habits. Here's what you can expect in your 20s, 30s, and 40s.

By American Baby

Prenatal Care: Your First Prenatal Visit

After you've decided which practitioner you'll feel the most comfortable with, it will then be time to schedule your first prenatal visit. What should you expect at your first prenatal appointment?

By Keith Eddleman, M.D. & Joanne Stone, M.D.

6 Surprising Benefits of Pregnancy

The baby isn't the only good thing that can come out of a pregnancy. Learn about other possible benefits of pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding.

By American Baby

10 Pregnancy Myths

The truth is, pregnancy is rife with Old Wives' tales that have been passed from generation to generation. Here are some of the most common myths which, while entertaining, are not at all true.

By Keith Eddleman, M.D. & Joanne Stone, M.D.