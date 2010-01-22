Pregnancy can be one of the most amazing periods in a woman's life. Unfortunately, it can also be one of the most uncomfortable. There's morning sickness, swollen ankles, weight gain -- and that's just a sampling of the physical toll pregnancy can take on a woman's body. There is, however, a plethora of products and clothing designed to help ease the burden, too. One of these products is a belly band, and it might be one of the most versatile pieces of clothing a pregnant woman can own.

An easy way to describe a belly band is to call it a tube top that goes around your stomach. Essentially it's just a large band of elastic fabric. They've become quite popular in recent years, and as a result you can get them in almost every color and style imaginable. Some have Velcro fasteners that make them adjustable, and others come in sizes just like a t-shirt or a blouse. Whichever kind you get, they can actually do a lot more than just help you look fashionable when your stomach starts growing.

Belly bands have a variety of practical uses. They can extend the length of time you wear your pre-pregnancy clothing, which can save you money [source: O'Dell]. Belly bands can also help provide you with much-needed back support to help you sleep better at night, and they can help keep your midsection looking smooth.

