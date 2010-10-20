How to Introduce Your Girlfriend to Your Friends

You've met a girl who could, quite possibly, be the one. But even after several dates, you're still getting to know each other -- and the thought of introducing her to your circle of friends is about as appealing as a cable outage during your annual Super Bowl party.
Your friends are a reflection of you, and you're still trying to impress your potential new girlfriend, so it's only natural to be unsure about bringing everyone together. After all, your relationship with this potentially significant other is so new, you're probably not even sure if she's allergic to dogs or likes to eat sushi. The last thing you need is a buddy or two knocking back beers and telling war stories about your checkered past. Plus, there's always the risk of reciprocity: What if she likes your friends, but they don't like her? Or they like her way too much? It's enough to make you sequester your gal until your life together has progressed a little. Like, say, adding a mortgage and two kids to the mix.
So, how do you know when it's time to introduce a girlfriend to your friends? We've put together a play-by-play, starting on the next page.