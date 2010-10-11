10 Questions to Ask on a Date

" " Just getting the date is the first step. Knowing which questions to ask can lead to some very revealing answers. Allan Danahar/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

So you've convinced someone to go on a date with you -- congratulations! After you've agonized over finding the perfect outfit, fixed your hair so you look your very best and made sure you don't smell funny, you have high hopes that the rest of the evening will go smoothly. You arrive at the restaurant, spend a few minutes perusing the menu and -- after the meal has been ordered -- the real date finally begins. Now is the time to get to know the guy or girl who caught your eye. But what are you supposed to talk about?

Whether it's your first date or your 50th, sometimes coming up with interesting topics of conversation can be a challenge. There are so many things you want to know about the person sitting across from you, but how do you pry into his or her personal life without coming across like it's an interrogation?

Here are 10 questions sure to spark good conversation while letting you find out more about your potential love interest.