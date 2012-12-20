5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax

Keeping your body sleek and hairless is no easy task – you know that. But what you may not know are the pros and cons of increasingly popular Brazilian waxes. Named for the place that evokes images of sand, surf and teeny tiny bikinis, a Brazilian wax is designed to keep your most intimate areas hairless, or near hairless, for extended periods of time. Some swear by the practice, but nearly everyone has a desire to swear during the specialized treatment. It can be quite uncomfortable and the financial cost also can sting too.

Brazilian waxes grew in popularity in the U.S. after the show "Sex and the City" put a focus on them. Soon everyone was interested in achieving a perfect bikini line. Still, the hair removal technique, which is available at countless spas, also has received its share of negative press, as well. The state of New Jersey considered a ban on Brazilian waxes and some have suggested that the industry needs to be regulated more closely.

At its core, a Brazilian wax requires three things: a trained aesthetician, wax and cloth. But that doesn't mean it's easy or pleasant. You need to know what to guard against, what you'll likely experience and how often you'll need to schedule an appointment at your local spa. Click ahead to learn the skinny on getting bare.