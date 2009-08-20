How often should I wax my eyebrows?

Waxing is one of the most popular hair removal techniques available, especially when it comes to eyebrows. It's more expensive than tweezing -- a salon wax job on small body parts like the brow should cost around $15 -- but not everyone has the time or patience to break out tweezers on a daily basis. Besides, instead of plucking hairs individually, why not yank them all out in one swift motion? There's no debate, however, about whether or not waxing hurts. It's painful, and that's why people only get it done when they have to. The good news is you don't have to get it done that often. A good wax can last a couple weeks or more.

Waxing accomplishes the same results as tweezing in a shorter amount of time. When you wax a part of your body, you're yanking hair out of the hair follicle at the root. That's why it takes so long for hair to grow back after waxing -- in most cases right around two weeks [source: Roberts-Grey]. Other techniques like shaving or hair removal creams remove hair at skin level or just below it, and sometimes hair will grow back in less than a day. Plus, shaving your eyebrows is dangerous, and you need to be extremely careful while using hair removal creams. Many formulas are too strong for use near the sensitive skin near the eye.

In short, if you choose to wax your eyebrows, you should do so about once every two weeks, but it really depends on the person. Some people will require more frequent waxing, while others may last far longer before they have to have a touch up. Over time, experts suggest that repeated waxing may even reduce hair growth by weakening or killing hair follicles [source: Barba].

You can seek out salon-based professionals to wax your eyebrows, but it's possible to do it yourself at home with a kit. Before you do anything on your own, though, make sure you read the directions, and stop using any product that causes irritation.

