What can I use as a natural aftershave?

They say that clothes make the man, but a nice aftershave doesn't hurt either. Unfortunately, many store-bought brands contain strong fragrances and chemical ingredients that some people don't want to slather on their faces. To take more control over what comes in contact with your skin, and perhaps save a few bucks in the process, you could try whipping up a batch of your own natural toner.

Here are a few stand-alone ingredients -- many of which you can find around your house -- that could make simple additions to your shaving routine:

Advertisement

Aloe -- You probably already know that this cooling gel soothes sunburn, but its benefits don't stop there. Aloe also makes a cheap and easy balm for just-shaved skin -- and since it doesn't contain alcohol, it's ideal for sensitive skin types. For a quick fix, dab it on with a cotton ball.

Apple cider vinegar -- Splash on this all-natural alternative full strength, or dilute it with equal parts water or witch hazel if it seems too strong for you. Store apple cider vinegar in the fridge so it's refreshingly cool when you need it [source: -- Splash on this all-natural alternative full strength, or dilute it with equal parts water or witch hazel if it seems too strong for you. Store apple cider vinegar in the fridge so it's refreshingly cool when you need it [source: Cousin ].

Cold water -- While this won't make you smell like a juniper tree, it will make your skin feel a little bit smoother. Splashing your face with cold water helps close the pores you opened while shaving, and it's also a great way to soothe irritated skin in a pinch [source: -- While this won't make you smell like a juniper tree, it will make your skin feel a little bit smoother. Splashing your face with cold water helps close the pores you opened while shaving, and it's also a great way to soothe irritated skin in a pinch [source: Eldor ].

Alcohol -- Many store-bought aftershaves have alcohol as an ingredient. Try putting rubbing alcohol on your face, or you could even apply drinking alcohols like vodka and rum, mixed with spices or other herbs, to your skin [source: -- Many store-bought aftershaves have alcohol as an ingredient. Try putting rubbing alcohol on your face, or you could even apply drinking alcohols like vodka and rum, mixed with spices or other herbs, to your skin [source: Cox ].

To find more information on skincare and natural alternatives, check out the links on the following page.

Advertisement

Originally Published: Aug 20, 2009