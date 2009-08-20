Is it safe to wax my forearms?

These days, there are very few parts of the body that are off-limits to waxing and shaving. People get rid of unwanted body hair every day, so if your forearm hair is a source of insecurity, there's no reason you can't get rid of it. As long as you're careful, waxing your forearms is a harmless process that may make you feel better about your appearance.

The greatest benefit of waxing over shaving is the amount of time you can wait between waxes. If you begin shaving your forearms, you'll probably have to shave every day to maintain smooth skin. But if you wax your forearms, you may be able to go two weeks -- if not longer -- between treatments [source: Barba]. The reason is simple: Shaving removes hair at the surface of the skin while waxing removes it at the root.

Advertisement

The biggest drawback to waxing is the pain because you're pulling large amounts of hair out by the root. You can buy a do-it-yourself waxing kit, but if it's your first time waxing, it may be wise to have a professional at a salon do it [source: Hirsch]. After you wax, be sure to use an antibacterial cream to prevent a skin infection [source: Bouchez]. As long as you wax correctly -- either at a reputable salon or at home after reading all the waxing kit's instructions -- your forearms should come out silky and smooth. See the links on the next page for more tips on waxing.