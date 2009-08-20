Nude Makeup Basics

" " Makeup Tips Image Gallery Simplifying your color palette by using natural colors is the key to perfecting the nude makeup look. See more pictures of makeup tips. iStockphoto.com /Kris Hanke

Makeup fads come and go -- thank goodness! -- but some trends, such as the nude makeup look, will never go out of style. If you've never tried the look, don't pack away your cosmetics bag quite yet. It doesn't mean going without cosmetics -- it just means simplifying your makeup color palette, using neutral colors that match your skin perfectly and covering imperfections without looking made up. With this look, eyes and lips take center stage, but in a subtle way, perhaps with a hint of shimmer.

To get the look, you must follow one basic rule -- the less color, the better. The nude look involves using a few basic, neutral colors, such as rose, beige or peach, and their related shades. Begin with a foundation that is as close to your skin color as possible. Blush should have only a light tint, similar to your natural coloring. When it comes to your lips, go with either a neutral lip gloss or a natural-toned lipstick. Lightly line your eyes, but use a heavier hand with the mascara. The key to monochromatic beauty is to ensure that the products you use complement your natural skin tone, complexion and hair color.

Almost all cosmetic companies have a product line designed to make you look like a natural beauty. If you're a do-it-yourself type, peruse your favorite beauty supply shop for your nude necessities. Many lines are geared toward women's specific coloring to take the guesswork out of coordinating eye shadow with blush and lipstick. If rows and rows of different kinds of makeup confound you, try visiting your local department store beauty counter instead. The workers there can help you achieve your best bare face. Remember, a flawless foundation is key to the nude look, so read on to learn how to determine your skin's undertone, which will help you pick the right shade for you.