How to Remove Waterproof Makeup

" " As the name implies, waterproof makeup usually requires more than standard soap and water for removal. See pictures of makeup tips pictures. iStockphoto.com /Slobo Mitic

As it helps mask our imperfections, makeup can be a person's best friend -- unless, that is, it decides to run, smear or disappear. At least with waterproof formulas, you don't have to worry as much about whether or not your makeup will stay in place. They should remain intact when you participate in water sports, strenuous activities that make you sweat or even the simple act of shedding a few tears. But these special formulas do have some downsides.

Because waterproof makeup is stronger than regular makeup, it can be harsh on your skin. For this reason, you may want to restrict your use of waterproof products to special occasions like weddings, onstage performances or athletic events. If you wear contacts, make sure the label on your waterproof product -- particularly waterproof eye makeup -- says the item is safe to wear with lenses.

Advertisement

A big part of using waterproof makeup safely is in knowing how to remove it. Waterproof formulas are made up of different ingredients than regular makeup, and you need to take proper care to remove them. Obviously, something that is waterproof won't come off merely by splashing your face with water at the sink -- it requires a cleanser specifically designed to interact with the ingredients in waterproof products. Some waterproof makeup removers can range in price from less than $5 to almost four times that amount [source: Guglielmetti]. The most important thing about these removers, though, is their ingredients, so read the labels carefully before you buy them.

Now that you know some of the facts about waterproof makeup and why you need to be careful about removing it, you're probably wondering how best to do that. Read on to the next page for information about waterproof makeup removers.