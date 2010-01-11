Top 5 Tips for Choosing a Spa Facial

A relaxing facial with steam and massage can be a great way to renew your spirit and skin from the outside in. When you're contemplating a little pampering, though, don't make the mistake of thinking that all spas are created equal or that all potential facials will offer what their ads promise. Spa facials come in all shapes, sizes and price tags. Be sure to understand what you want, and evaluate the potential offerings carefully.
You may need heavy-duty help in dealing with an acne problem or just want to clean and hydrate your slightly oily skin. Your special needs and the ambiance offered by the spa will have a lot to do with the services you receive and how much you end up paying for them.
Some spa related benefits have to do with atmosphere more than results, so take that into consideration, too. An aromatherapy treatment to go along with your facial may be one of the little extras that makes your visit feel special, but remember that it's part of a service and will typically cost more than a simple trip to the day-spa at the mall. If you think soaking up the lush atmosphere is part of the experience, then enjoy the heated towels and sandalwood candles. Otherwise, select a spa with a more no-frills style.
