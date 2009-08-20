Do certain cleansers cause redness?

That rosy, just-been-washed complexion may be just the look you strive for when you clean your face each day, but you should make sure that you're not irritating your skin by using a cleanser with harsh ingredients or by washing too frequently. While a small amount of redness may disappear in a few minutes, irritated skin -- whether red or dried-out -- can be a sign that you're using the wrong product for your skin. It may be time to change cleansing products if you consistently have redness or other reactions to the cleanser you currently use.

Strong soaps, irritating additives and water that's too hot or too cold can cause everything from an immediate acne outbreak to long-term damage that won't be recognizable until it's too late. In fact, skin may not always show that it's irritated, so when redness appears, it could be the beginning of more trouble to come. In addition to redness, your face may show signs of dry patches, cracks, rashes, increased sensitivity or flakiness when irritated.

Determining whether your cleanser is the cause of your irritation, though, is the first step. Skin also can become irritated by very hot or very cold water, so try washing with warm or cool water. Even if you're in love with your loofah, you might want to lose it, as scrubbing with abrasive sponges or washcloths can create redness. Washing your face gently using your fingertips to distribute the cleanser is a better way to go and won't cause irritation.

Perhaps your routine isn't to blame - but is the culprit your cleanser? Before you pitch it and head to the drugstore to buy something else, read on to find out which types of cleansers can be the most troublesome.