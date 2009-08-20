Face it -- some days skin care probably isn't on the top of your to-do list. Whether you're super busy, under the weather or just don't want to mess with multiple steps to clean your skin, you're likely tempted to skip washing your face at least a few times a week. And if you're away from home, your skin might suffer even more because it can be difficult to drag your normal battery of products along. That's when face cleansing wipes can be a skin saver. Skin care specialists strongly advise washing your face daily, otherwise your skin can break out or become dull. But face cleansing wipes can make it a little more convenient to wipe your face clean before bed.

Face cleansing wipes also are easy to use because they come with a cleansing product already on them. Whether they are dry or pre-moistened, the wipes already contain the correct amount and type of ingredients needed for facial cleansing. Even people with acne-prone or sensitive skin have a wide selection of wipes to choose from.

Another major benefit of cleansing wipes is their all-in-one ingredients feature. Some of the products have cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing abilities, which allow people who normally don't spend much time on skin care to at least get those basic tasks done. And for those who normally partake of a full skin care treatment but don't have time on certain days, they can still get those three steps done by simply using one cleansing cloth.

Many people consider hygiene to be another benefit. Unlike with a pot of cream or foaming wash that requires the use of your fingers, cleansing wipes allow the user to clean his face without worry of contaminating a container with germs by repeatedly touching it [source: Branna]. Even so, many traditional cleansing products have preservatives and antibacterial agents to prevent contamination, so cleansing wipes might not have as much of an advantage here as you might think.

With all the advantages and the wide range of types available, many people have turned to cleansing wipes to help them face the world with clean, oil-free skin. If you think you might be one of them or you just want a little more information, more links and articles await you on the next page.

Baby Wipes and Your Face Some women have decided that baby wipes aren't just for babies' bottoms -- they can also be useful as a facial cleanser. Often, these moist wipes are hypoallergenic and fragrance free, which is great for people with sensitive skin. Also, baby wipes are less expensive than wipes made specifically for the face [source: Guglielmetti]. However, not all baby wipes are without fragrance, which means you might wind up smelling like baby lotion. Also, they aren't designed to remove heavy makeup, so, unless you go light on your look, you might still need a specialized cleanser.