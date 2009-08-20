With the advent of prepackaged cleansing wipes -- soap-soaked disposable cloths -- washing your face has never been quicker or easier. And people are taking notice. In general, the market for cleaning wipes isn't climbing as fast as it used to, but researchers still believe sales will increase by nearly 4 percent a year. This translates to more than $2 billion in sales by 2013 [source: Pitman]. The skin care industry is taking advantage of people's growing interest in cleansing wipes. A quick glance through the facial cleansers aisle will show that many skin care brands have their own version of a facial cleansing wipe.
You don't have to be a beauty industry expert or skin care specialist to understand the appeal of face cleansing wipes. These cleansing cloths are aimed at making your life easier in many ways. Sitting at your desk in the middle of the workday when skin is getting oily, you can simply reach for a cleansing wipe for a quick refresher without leaving your desk. When traveling or without easy access to a sink, you can just delve into your purse for a pack of disposable cleansing cloths to freshen up.
With the abundance of face cleanser wipes available, it shouldn't be difficult to find one you like. And as an added bonus, they are a relatively low-cost product. Most drugstore brands start at around $6. Plus, if you have a favorite brand, chances are that it will also have a cleansing wipe product available. Their ease of use, benefits and relative low cost could make them a staple in your skin care routine.
If the thought of no-hassle face cleaning intrigues you, read on to learn more about the different types of cleansing cloths out there.
