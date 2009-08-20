No-rinse Facial Cleansers

Let's face it -- between cleansing, toning, masking and moisturizing, your skin care routine can gobble up a good chunk of time. It can also take a bite out of your bank account, if you're using anything other than an ordinary bar of soap to keep your visage looking vital. And if you've got sensitive skin, then you know how tough it can be to find a cleansing regimen that removes dirt and oil without causing irritation or breakouts.
Finding the right cleanser is an important piece of the skincare puzzle. However, to get the best results, it's important to think carefully about both process and product. For example, taking shorter, cooler showers may also help preserve your skin's natural glow, since extremely hot water can strip the skin of its essential natural oils [source: Mayo Clinic]. Washing your face gently and in moderation (ideally, not more than a couple of times a day) is another way to limit the chance of a reaction.
If you're interested in shaving some time off of your skin care routine, or in eliminating the number of times you wet and dry your skin in a day, you might consider a no-rinse facial cleanser. There a number to choose from, and they come in foams, creams, lotions and even moist towelettes. Some of these products are for use in a pinch -- to remove makeup or to freshen up the skin quickly -- while others may take the place of your daily apply-and-rinse cleanser. The key is that many of them are soap-free, which is important because some strong soap formulas can be harsh and drying, and that's not the kind of product you would want to leave on your skin. But there are still questions to be had. Can no-rinse cleansers get your skin clean the same way regular cleansers do? And do they leave any kind of residue on your skin? Read on to find out whether no-rinse options raise the bar on facial cleansing.