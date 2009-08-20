What makes a cleanser mild?

You may have quit scrubbing your face with abrasive soaps and opted for specialty cleansers years ago -- but maybe you've fallen prey to the promises of clean skin only to find your face stinging after applying an astringent or toner. Or maybe you've been using perfumed beauty bar soaps that smell wonderful but leave your skin red and dry. If you think your skin needs to tingle or smell to be clean, it's time to rethink your skin cleansing routine.

Your skin is a delicate organ that relies on oil secretions to stay soft and flexible, but the more you wash your skin, the more you strip away the natural oils your body needs. Even if you have oily or acne-prone skin, cleansing twice a day is really all you need [source: WebMD]. Water alone removes about 65 percent of the dirt and oil that builds up on your skin during the day -- but you don't need harsh soaps and toners to remove the other 35 percent [source: SkinCareGuide]. In fact, just using a mild skin cleanser may be all you need to give your skin a younger, healthier glow.

If you're ready to find out how switching to a mild cleanser can do your skin wonders, read on to learn about the chemistry behind them.