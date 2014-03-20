Scalp Treatments

Scalp treatments are part of hair care. Learn about different scalp treatments and their benefits.

Is beer really good for your hair?
Hair looking dull and limp lately? Instead of heading to the beauty aisle in search of a new product, you might consider cracking open a brew.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why does the hair on your arms stay short, while the hair on your head can grow very long?
Hair growth is a somewhat mysterious process. Find out why different hair grows to different lengths.

How Fast Does Hair Grow?
Anyone who's ever regretted a haircut has probably wondered how fast their hair will grow back. It's a good question, with a not-so-simple answer.

By Logan Smith

Hair Replacement Guide
Millions of men and women around the globe are affected by thinning hair and severe hair loss. Learn about the various medications and procedures being used to "reverse" these conditions.