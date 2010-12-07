How are men's facial cleansers different from women's facial cleansers?

Years ago, Colgate, the maker of Irish Spring deodorant soap, famously created the slogan, "Manly, yes, but I like it too."

And while there are a few personal care products that appeal to both men and women, you probably won't find many when it comes to facial cleansers. The reasons for this include how the products are marketed, as well as the different skin care needs of the two genders.

Men have tougher, oilier skin due to an increased amount of collagen in the dermis (the middle layer of skin) [source: Clinique].

In addition, daily shaving has an exfoliating effect on their faces. Because of these factors, their skin tends to show the signs of aging more slowly than women's.

While it may sound like the fairer sex has the raw end of this deal, consider that most women usually have a history of taking better care of their skin.

They are much more likely to pamper their faces with moisturizers and sunscreens, which, over time, can make a difference in the health of the body's largest organ.

These variations -- both in skin type and behavior -- mean that men's and women's facial cleansers are sometimes formulated with different types of ingredients. In the coming sections, we'll look at the distinctions between these facial cleansers.