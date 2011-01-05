Men's Skin Cleansing Tips
We all want clean skin, but choosing a product that won't leave it dry and flaky is easier said than done. Get ready to change not only the products you use to cleanse yourself, but also your cleansing routine.
Unlike bar soap from days gone by, today's body cleansers promise to moisturize, deodorize and prevent skin problems. But do the ingredients of body cleansers made for men versus those made for women make a difference, or are these cleansers unisex?
Think the only difference between men's and women's facial cleansers is the packaging? Think again. Men have tougher, oilier skin and need a special formulation to help them take care of the body's largest organ. So just what makes one product different from the other?
Men are becoming more conscious about their skin. One method of making their skin look younger and fresh is exfoliation. But too much -- or too little -- of a good thing can backfire.
By Thomas Moore
Skin care for men is all the rage lately. But you hardly know what exfoliation is -- and you certainly don't know when you should do it. Never fear. We'll guide you across the skin care landscape.
By Thomas Moore
Sad, but true: Men don't take care of their faces as well as they should. They may wash too often, too little or at the wrong time. Luckily, we have some tips designed to help them out.
Shaving can be a hazardous activity if you don't do it right. Acne and assorted razor burns and bumps are among the unwanted results. Washing your face can have an influence -- but how?
The first step to a healthy complexion is proper cleansing. But that bar of soap on the sink may not be the best thing for a man wanting a healthy, handsome glow.
Even without a diagnosis from your doctor, you probably have a good idea if your skin is sensitive. You want to take care of your itchy, irritated or acne-prone skin, but products marketed for sensitive skin don't always work. So what should you use?
Although a lot of effort goes into clearing up acne on your face, the back and chest are other areas that might need attention. What should men look for to treat body acne?
For men, looking for an acne cleanser can be difficult, especially since a lot of products are marketed toward women. But how can guys tell the difference between an effective acne remedy and mere overpriced soap that claims to improve complexion?
By Jane McGrath