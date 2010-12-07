Should men wash their faces with soap?

" " The basic soap and water approach may not be best for cleaning your face. Comstock/ Thinkstock

When your dad taught you how to shave, demonstrating the fine art of scraping away all the stubble without taking any skin off with it, he probably didn't tell you much about skin cleansers. Chances are, Dad just grabbed a bar of soap by the sink when it was time to wash his face.

But was soap the best thing to use, or just the default option? Are all of those little bottles of cleansers your girlfriend uses just marketing gimmicks to get her to spend more money or are those products really better for her skin? And, if they're better for her skin, would they be better for yours too, or would using a different skin cleanser have no effect other than to make you feel less manly?

There's nothing girly about taking care of your skin. Good skin care helps you correct problems like acne, reduces the effects of aging and gives your skin a healthy, handsome glow. And what woman wouldn't much rather cuddle up to a guy with nice soft skin?

The first step to a healthy complexion is proper cleansing. The skin on your face is more sensitive than the rest of your skin, and soaps that are OK for your body can dry or irritate your face.

There are many cleansers out there other than soap, and choosing one can seem overwhelming. There are foaming gels, creamy face washes and oatmeal scrubs, to name a few. It can be a pretty daunting choice for a down-to-earth guy who just wants to get his face clean. It doesn't have to be that way, though. Read on to learn all about face cleansers so you can hold your head high, choose the one that's best for your skin and wow the ladies with that handsome face.