5 Skin Care Tips for Men With Rough Skin

Sandpaper may be great for refinishing a piece of furniture or smoothing out a patch job on a wall, but it's not something you'd want to be compared to your skin. Rough, dry skin is in no way a handy thing to keep around. It can be more than just frustrating with its redness, flaking, tightness, pain or itchiness. It can also be embarrassing, something that makes you tuck your hands in your pockets or hide those body parts more prone to roughness -- say, the front of your legs, arms and even your midsection [source: Skinsight].
That said, dryness is not the only cause of rough skin [sources: News in Health, Mayo Clinic, FamilyDoctor.org]. Several other medical challenges also comprise the rough skin category, such as:
Advertisement
- Psoriasis: Known for causing irritated and red skin, this condition is caused by an overactive immune system. Manifestations commonly appear on the feet, palms, back, face, scalp, knees and elbows.
- Keratosis pilaris: This skin condition causes small bumps and rough spots on thighs, arms and buttocks. Although not a serious condition or harmful, it does affect the skin's appearance.
- Eczema: Eczema is an umbrella term for skin conditions that cause rashes. Atopic dermatitis, which is a rash caused by an allergen, is a common form of eczema. Symptoms include inflammation, redness and itchiness.
Regardless of the cause, there are self-care measures you can take to manage your rough skin -- or get rid of it completely. Read on to learn five skin care tips for men with rough skin.