Oil-free Face Lotions

Fighting acne is frustrating enough when you're a teenager, but when you're an adult, it's a downright nuisance. You expect to be battling breakouts before the prom -- but not before your wedding. If you're one of the many adults who is still zapping zits, you may know that using an oil-based moisturizer on already oily skin can make things worse. However, there are many oil-free facial lotions formulated to moisturize your skin while keeping the blemishes at bay.

Acne is caused when dead skin cells and sebum -- an oily substance produced by the skin's sebaceous glands -- clog pores. When bacteria are trapped in pores, they can become inflamed, causing pimples [source: WebMD]. Overproduction of sebum can increase the likelihood of breakouts, which is why many cleansers are formulated to control the amount of oil on your skin. However, some soaps can be overly drying -- causing the skin to increase sebum production [WebMD]. Oil-free facial lotions work well on oily or acne-prone skin because they moisturize the skin but are less likely to trigger breakouts than an oil-based lotion [source: WebMD]. If you have acne-prone or oily skin, look for a moisturizer that's both oil-free and noncomedogenic -- meaning it won't clog your pores [source: American Academy of Dermatology].

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of oil-free moisturizers.