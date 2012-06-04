5 Things to Do Before Going to the Nail Salon

" " You can use the phone and/or the Internet to find out more about your salon of choice. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

When it comes to choosing a nail salon, many women focus on things like price, décor and service selection. Unfortunately, far too few take the time to consider how well the salon handles important health and safety precautions. A simple phone call and a few key questions can help reduce your risk of picking up serious infections, including stubborn fungal infections and more serious diseases like hepatitis.

Ask your salon whether they are licensed, and be sure to look for the license during your appointment. Both the salon and each technician should be licensed by the state. Next, find out how the salon sterilizes tools; while liquid solutions are generally sufficient, an autoclave is your best protection against disease. Finally, ask about the footbaths used for pedicures. Stick to salons that use pipeless footbaths, as models with water pipes tend to harbor germs and are tough to clean. Above all, avoid any nail salon where staff seem unwilling or unable to answer your health and safety questions. A good salon will happily answer these questions and help ease your worries so you can enjoy your mani-pedi to the fullest.