How to Get Rid of Frown Lines

" " Forehead furrows and frown lines don’t have to be permanent -- there are cosmetic solutions for banishing (or at least diminishing) those wrinkles. See more emotion pictures ©iStockphoto.com/Sandra Villanueva

If you'd like nothing more than to turn your frown upside down but you can't because of wrinkles, you know what a challenge frown lines can be. Frown lines, which appear between your eyebrows, can make you look sad no matter how happy you are -- they can also make you look perpetually tired even if you feel well rested. If you're sick of people telling you to cheer up, a number of medical options exist to help reverse the effects of aging.

Forehead furrows, laugh lines, creases, frown lines -- whatever you call them, they're more pronounced than fine lines and harder to effectively treat. Since frown lines are wrinkles, you can blame the same culprits for their untimely appearance: sun exposure, smoking, heredity and skin type.

Lotions, creams, glycolic acid peels, deeper chemical peels and dermabrasion can all reduce fine lines with varying degrees of success. But none of these methods are effective in treating frown lines. Frown lines require the bigger guns in a dermatologist's arsenal.

How you rid your face of frown lines can range from a fairly simple and not-too-painful procedure that can be performed in your doctor's office during your lunch hour to surgery that will eat into your sick leave. No matter the solution, however, erasing your frown lines will involve a hit to your pocketbook. Wrinkle-reducing procedures usually aren't covered by insurance because they're considered cosmetic rather than medical.

If you'd like to have a smooth glabella or get rid of that crease across the bridge of your nose, this article will inform you of your options, including filler injections and surgery. Turn the page to learn about what's probably the most well known way to get rid of frown lines.