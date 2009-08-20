Mineral Body Wraps

Before stepping into a spa to try out a mineral body wrap, it's important to know what's involved and what to expect. At some spas, before the minerals come the measurements. A worker will take several measurements all over your body. Once the measurements are done, it's time for the application. You'll undress, and you can usually leave on your undergarments if that makes you more comfortable. However, the material should be a breathable fabric, such as cotton, so that the solution can seep through, and any garments you leave on may become wet or stained during the wrap.

The mineral wrap involves an overall application of water and minerals. Then, you may have special porous bandages soaked in a warm mineral solution applied to your body. You can choose from different wrapping techniques to enhance results in problem areas: The wrap can be applied to the entire body, or just to any troublesome areas such as the thighs or the abdomen. Once the soaked bandages are in place, you'll have the opportunity to exercise lightly in order to increase your circulation and enhance the effectiveness of the treatment. In some wraps, your whole body is wrapped in layers, like a cocoon, rather than wrapping different parts with layers of bandages.

The entire process, from preparation to unwrapping, can take up to about two and a half hours, although the actual time spent in the wrap is usually just about an hour. Some spas advise not washing the minerals off your body for a while so that they can continue to work, but this might not be the best course of action for your skin. If you were measured before you went into the wrap, you'll be measured again after the wraps are removed [source: Slender Smiths].

If you're thinking of trying an at-home version of a mineral body wrap, you'll need some help. Invite a friend over to assist with measuring your body and applying the wrap. You'll need to purchase elasticized cloth bandages, and for the solution you'll need powdered magnesium, potassium, MSM (a sulfur compound that is available at most health food stores), and distilled water. If you'd rather not deal with the minerals, you could also opt for a mineral-rich sea mud instead [source: Woman's World].

Read on to learn what results you might expect and how much you should budget for a mineral body wrap.

That's A Lot of Wraps! Mineral body wraps didn't just hit the market even though they seem to have become grown in popularity in recent years. Victoria Morton invented a mineral body wrap in 1969, and since that time she has sold a reported 12 million wraps throughout the world [source: Monigan].