Not since the age when you made mud pies have you associated mud with fun. You may think that lolling in dirt can't offer any real benefits, but mud baths are a relaxing way to unwind -- and they're good for you, too.

For thousands of years, mud baths have been touted as a cure-all for a number of health ailments. While some of these claims have never been proved, mud baths do have anti-inflammatory properties that make them beneficial [sources: Matz]. They also contain many minerals that can soothe itchy, irritated skin. [source: Bouchez]. In fact, people with conditions, such as psoriasis, rosacea and spondylitis, have found relief from their ailments by taking a dip in these seemingly innocuous dirt-and-water concoctions.

The name may be misleading, though -- mud baths don't contain your everyday backyard soil. Spas and salons typically use a soil composed of seaweed, volcanic ash, clay and other mineral-rich substances mixed with mineral or spring water. The mud is usually heated to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit -- -- the heat will relax your muscles, and you'll probably perspire while you're in the tub [source: HealthSpa].

With all of these benefits, there's no reason to wait for your next spa visit. Even if you can't afford a trip to the spa, you can still pamper yourself -- there are many ways to re-create the spa experience from the comfort of your home.

