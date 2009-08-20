A mud bath is a great way to relax and refresh, and its anti-inflammatory properties and soothing minerals can work wonders on your skin. Thankfully, you don't have to make a trip to the spa to get the relief you seek.

But before you dive in, be warned: Making your own mud bath is not as easy as mixing dirt and water -- any old backyard mud just won't do. To achieve the same health benefits as you would at the spa, you need mud that contains lots of minerals and nutrients. Combine the mud with warm water until it reaches an ideal consistency and soak it in for 10 to 15 minutes. Another option is to mix potting soil with water and milk powder [source: Yankee Magazine]. These ingredients are easier to find, and the milk powder will have a soothing effect that's similar to a traditional mud bath [source: Bender].

Advertisement

Of course, mud can be messy, and if the dirt is too grainy, it can clog your drain. A fun way to simulate the experience of a mud bath and pamper your skin at the same time is to make a chocolate mud bath. Mix milk, chocolate powder or syrup, cornstarch and vanilla and pour it under warm running water. Not only will the milk make your skin soft, but this "mud bath" also smells delicious [source: Van].

Check out the links on the following page for more tips on at-home mud baths and other spa treatments.

Beauty on a Budget Why stop with a mud bath? There are lots of great ways to get spa-quality treatments without leaving the house. You'll find numerous recipes for at-home facials and body wraps on the Internet, and you may already have many of the necessary ingredients -- such as cucumbers, aloe vera, yogurt, tea and honey -- in your bathroom or kitchen [source: Catanese].

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources