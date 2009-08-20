Everyone deserves to be pampered once in a while, and few things are more relaxing than a trip to the spa. It may feel strange to submerge your body in a tub full of warm dirt and water, but mud baths do have several health benefits. For thousands of years, people all over the world have believed in the healing powers of mud, and natural hot springs were popular long before the creation of the modern health spa [source: Lund].

One benefit of mud baths is their anti-inflammatory properties -- soaking in mud and its minerals can help alleviate aches and muscle pains. Another mud bath advantage is the soothing effect mud and its minerals -- including sodium, magnesium and potassium -- can have on the skin. Soaking in mud baths can even help relieve the symptoms of many conditions such as psoriasis and rosacea [sources: Matz]. However, people with these conditions should be careful that the mud isn't too grainy -- it can irritate their skin [source: Bouchez]. Studies show that mud baths can even improve spinal symptoms in patients with spondylitis, a painful disease caused by inflammation of the vertebrae [source: Cozzi].

Advertisement

You don't have to pay for spa treatments to enjoy a relaxing mud bath. Read on to get the dirt on how to make your own soothing mud bath at home.