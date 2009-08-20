How to Naturally Boost Collagen

Time and gravity will eventually leave you with hard evidence that you're growing older by the day -- fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Blame it on genetics; if your parents developed wrinkles at an early age, chances are you will, too. You can also blame it on all the relaxing days you spent in the sun, or on bad luck and stress. No matter what the reason, wrinkles can be unpleasant and unwelcome. The good news is that it's possible to reduce those signs of aging with natural, noninvasive methods.

As you age, your skin loses some of its elasticity and firmness. Some of this is due to the loss and breakdown of collagen in the dermal layer of your skin. Collagen exists naturally in your skin as a structural support. As you lose collagen throughout the aging process, your skin gets thinner, and wrinkles begin to set in [source: New Zealand Dermatological Society]. Furthermore, when collagen breaks down, your skin becomes weaker, and this can lead to sagging.

Advertisement

There are a number of ways to slow down or turn back the hands of time. Modern science has provided plenty of options that attempt to deal with the inevitable signs of aging. Many plastic surgeons and dermatologists, for instance, can give you an injection of soft tissue filler, which is simply a shot of a flexible, tissue-like substance, such as human fat or cattle collagen [source: American Academy of Dermatology]. But if you're not comfortable with needles or plastic surgery, you might find natural solutions to smooth out and tighten up your skin.

If you're ready to take on the effects of time and naturally boost your skin's collagen production, read on to find out about collagen supplements, creams and foods that can help you age a bit more gracefully.