Do you need a prescription antiperspirant?

As we've learned, perspiration and body odor are related but separate issues. Although the body releases sweat from head to toe throughout the day (and even while we sleep), most of it evaporates. As a result, we don't even know we've shed quarts of it within a 24-hour period. But extreme perspiration can make you want to change clothes several times a day either for comfort's sake or to save face. What's more, excessive sweat can be more than an inconvenience; it can get in the way of carrying on daily activities like holding a pen or typing on a keyboard. People with a condition called hyperhidrosis sweat profusely from the underarms, face, feet or the palms of the hands -- four or five times as much as the average person.

If you're dealing with a serious perspiration issue, you might be ready to tackle it with some prescription-strength chemicals. But there are a few things a doctor will want you to try before resorting to a prescription antiperspirant. He or she will want you to make adjustments to your diet, like staying away from caffeine and spicy foods, such as hot peppers. You might also be encouraged to wear absorbent pads in the armpits of your clothes and to bathe and apply a moisture-absorbent powder to your problem areas every day. Your doctor will likely recommend using an antiperspirant at night before going to bed, then reapplying it in the morning. After you've tried all of these alternative treatments, your doctor will assess the success of your underarm care regimen. Finally, he or she might look into treating your condition with a prescription antiperspirant, which is like the stuff you buy on the beauty aisle, but with a higher composition of aluminum. Prescription antiperspirant formulas vary and may or may not contain alcohol (a known skin irritant for some people).

Now that we've learned about controlling perspiration, let's explore what can be done about odor. Sweat that comes from your underarms and anal-genital area is more likely to give off an odor. Everyone's body has a distinctive natural scent; the passing of time and strenuous activity brings out a more intense smell. Your doctor can advise you on how to keep this odor in check, but there are a few things you should try before seeking professional help. Try using an antibacterial soap at least twice a day when you bathe, and be sure to pat your skin dry. Apply a light layer of loose baby powder or cornstarch to odor-prone zones, and use an antiperspirant, deodorant or antiperspirant-deodorant combo. You'll also want to drink plenty of water, which is an overall healthy habit and can help with odor control.

After you've exhausted alternative treatments, and if a prescription deodorant isn't cutting it, your doctor may recommend surgery or Botox injections. But for now, cut back on the coffee and try not to sweat it.

