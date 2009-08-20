Underarm care can be tricky because the skin in that area is often sensitive. Learn more about underarm care at Discovery Health.
Topics to Explore:
It's a common routine: Wake up, take a shower, put on some deodorant or antiperspirant and get dressed. But your antiperspirant can work better if you skip it in the morning.
By Alia Hoyt
Humans have tried for centuries to mask the nose-wrenching scents emanating from their soiled and sweaty bodies, so what do deodorants do differently?
Raising your arms: It's such a simple gesture but one you may be reluctant to do if your underarms are all dark and splotchy. Are whitening creams the solution to your undercover issue?
You expect to sweat when you're doing boot camp or when it's hotter than blazes, but what if you're dripping and neither of those things are happening?
While body odor is most often caused by sweating, there are a whole mess of other things that can make you smell. You can reek of rotten fish or warm baked bread. Either way, those odors are a sign of something amiss.
Raise your hands if you're sure you know what causes the human axillary regions to be odoriferous. Not waving your hand in the air? Then read the article.
Do hairy people sweat more than the hairless? It might seem that way, but ignore the hype and look at the science, particularly when it comes to underarms.
It may seem strange that spraying on a little substance from a bottle can keep you from performing a bodily function like sweating. How this happens is pretty ingenious.
When the moisture on your skin evaporates, you may be as cool as cucumber and as odoriferous as an old sneaker. What's behind B.O.?
Yuck! If your workout clothes smell stinky, it might not just be because you're sweating. It can also have to do with what kind of material you are wearing. Surprisingly, natural does not always mean "breathable."
Concerns about underarm appearance are causing a lot of anxiety for many people. Check out these tips to beautify the skin you may have been neglecting.
An armpit is a dark, moist place that's a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other microbes. When those microbes and your deodorant team up to work against you, the result is a rash.
By Katie Lambert & Jason Nell
Underarm cysts can be a nuisance, but they're rarely dangerous. We've got five ways to take care of them.
By Jason Nell & Brion O'Connor
Deodorant commercials are cautionary tales -- men who can't get a date because of white marks on their shirts and women who can't catch the wedding bouquet because lifting their arms would spell certain odor disaster. But should your gender really determine your deodorant?
We're probably all guilty of the occasional surreptitious "pit check" to make sure that our deodorant is working, especially when we're outside in hot weather or in a really stressful situation. Could a brand switch be in order?
Deodorant can help to prevent your underarms from committing olfactory offenses. But what can you do about pigmentation problems under there?
By William Harris
In our modern times, people expect results fast. You might want your doctor to prescribe a heavy-duty antiperspirant to stop your excessive sweating, but could kicking your coffee and nacho addictions solve the problem?
If you aim to live a natural, organic lifestyle, you know that the ingredients list on a product is the key -- and that aluminum, parabens and synthetic fragrances are on the naughty list. What should you be looking for on the label instead?
We're willing to sweat up a storm at the gym, but to show up at a job interview with tell-tale signs of sweat is more than most of us can bear. Will antiperspirant with a "clinical strength" label do the trick, or is it just a marketing ploy?
A lot of people are suspicious that antiperspirants are harmful to your health. So they stick with the natural variety, instead. But do these deodorants really prevent stinky pits?
If you have underarm odor that won't go away no matter how much your scrub, it could mean you have bromhidrosis. What causes this condition, and what can you do to treat it?
For many people, shaving the underarms tends to result in redness, itchy bumps and painful cuts. Can taking a little extra care help you have a smooth, pain-free shave?
By Susan Sentry
Waxing can be a great way to remove hair because it lasts longer than shaving, but it can also be painful. Will preparing properly make waxing easier on your skin?
By Susan Sentry
After shaving or irritating your underarm skin, you might find a painless, moveable lump, otherwise known as a cyst. Are these lumps dangerous?
By Jason Nell
Ingrown hairs are a common skin problem that can result from shaving your underarms. Is there any way you can get rid of them without giving up shaving?
By Susan Sentry