Underarm Problems
While body odor is most often caused by sweating, there are a whole mess of other things that can make you smell. You can reek of rotten fish or warm baked bread. Either way, those odors are a sign of something amiss.
Raise your hands if you're sure you know what causes the human axillary regions to be odoriferous. Not waving your hand in the air? Then read the article.
Yuck! If your workout clothes smell stinky, it might not just be because you're sweating. It can also have to do with what kind of material you are wearing. Surprisingly, natural does not always mean "breathable."
An armpit is a dark, moist place that's a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other microbes. When those microbes and your deodorant team up to work against you, the result is a rash.
By Katie Lambert & Jason Nell
Underarm cysts can be a nuisance, but they're rarely dangerous. We've got five ways to take care of them.
By Jason Nell & Brion O'Connor
Deodorant can help to prevent your underarms from committing olfactory offenses. But what can you do about pigmentation problems under there?
In our modern times, people expect results fast. You might want your doctor to prescribe a heavy-duty antiperspirant to stop your excessive sweating, but could kicking your coffee and nacho addictions solve the problem?
If you have underarm odor that won't go away no matter how much your scrub, it could mean you have bromhidrosis. What causes this condition, and what can you do to treat it?
For many people, shaving the underarms tends to result in redness, itchy bumps and painful cuts. Can taking a little extra care help you have a smooth, pain-free shave?
By Susan Sentry
Waxing can be a great way to remove hair because it lasts longer than shaving, but it can also be painful. Will preparing properly make waxing easier on your skin?
By Susan Sentry
After shaving or irritating your underarm skin, you might find a painless, moveable lump, otherwise known as a cyst. Are these lumps dangerous?
By Jason Nell
Ingrown hairs are a common skin problem that can result from shaving your underarms. Is there any way you can get rid of them without giving up shaving?
By Susan Sentry
Getting underarm rashes can be the pits -- they're unsightly, itchy and sometimes even painful. What can you do to treat and prevent them?
By Jason Nell
If you have dark underarm skin that makes you self-conscious, you could have a condition known as hyperpigmentation. But what causes this discoloration, and how can you treat it?
By Carla Jamy
You've probably heard the phrase, "Don't sweat it." But the truth is that everyone does. In fact, sweating is something your body needs to do -- you need to perspire so that you don't overheat.
Antiperspirants stop you from sweating. How do they do it, and is it safe?