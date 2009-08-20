Underarm Problems

10 Sources of Body Odor That Aren't Just Sweat
While body odor is most often caused by sweating, there are a whole mess of other things that can make you smell. You can reek of rotten fish or warm baked bread. Either way, those odors are a sign of something amiss.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What causes underarm odor?
Raise your hands if you're sure you know what causes the human axillary regions to be odoriferous. Not waving your hand in the air? Then read the article.

By Kate Kershner

Do certain fabrics make body odor worse?
Yuck! If your workout clothes smell stinky, it might not just be because you're sweating. It can also have to do with what kind of material you are wearing. Surprisingly, natural does not always mean "breathable."

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Fast Facts About Underarm Rashes
An armpit is a dark, moist place that's a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other microbes. When those microbes and your deodorant team up to work against you, the result is a rash.

By Katie Lambert & Jason Nell

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Treat an Underarm Cyst
Underarm cysts can be a nuisance, but they're rarely dangerous. We've got five ways to take care of them.

By Jason Nell & Brion O'Connor

What causes underarm darkening?
Deodorant can help to prevent your underarms from committing olfactory offenses. But what can you do about pigmentation problems under there?

By William Harris

Do you need a prescription antiperspirant?
In our modern times, people expect results fast. You might want your doctor to prescribe a heavy-duty antiperspirant to stop your excessive sweating, but could kicking your coffee and nacho addictions solve the problem?

By Victoria Vogt

How to Eliminate Underarm Odor
If you have underarm odor that won't go away no matter how much your scrub, it could mean you have bromhidrosis. What causes this condition, and what can you do to treat it?

By Elizabeth Forester

How to Prepare Underarms for Shaving
For many people, shaving the underarms tends to result in redness, itchy bumps and painful cuts. Can taking a little extra care help you have a smooth, pain-free shave?

By Susan Sentry

How to Prepare Underarms for Waxing
Waxing can be a great way to remove hair because it lasts longer than shaving, but it can also be painful. Will preparing properly make waxing easier on your skin?

By Susan Sentry

How to Treat an Underarm Cyst
After shaving or irritating your underarm skin, you might find a painless, moveable lump, otherwise known as a cyst. Are these lumps dangerous?

By Jason Nell

How to Treat Underarm Ingrown Hairs
Ingrown hairs are a common skin problem that can result from shaving your underarms. Is there any way you can get rid of them without giving up shaving?

By Susan Sentry

Underarm Rashes
Getting underarm rashes can be the pits -- they're unsightly, itchy and sometimes even painful. What can you do to treat and prevent them?

By Jason Nell

Undearm Skin Discoloration
If you have dark underarm skin that makes you self-conscious, you could have a condition known as hyperpigmentation. But what causes this discoloration, and how can you treat it?

By Carla Jamy

Excessive Underarm Sweating
You've probably heard the phrase, "Don't sweat it." But the truth is that everyone does. In fact, sweating is something your body needs to do -- you need to perspire so that you don't overheat.

By Elizabeth Forester

What is in an antiperspirant that stops sweat?
Antiperspirants stop you from sweating. How do they do it, and is it safe?