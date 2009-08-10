How to Improve Skin Texture

Your skin is your armor. It protects everything inside your body from everything in the outside world. Without it, you would be nothing more than a pile of muscles, bones and organs. Not only is it the biggest organ in your body but it also happens to be the most exposed. The parts of your skin that don't regularly get covered by clothing take a beating every single day and this affects the texture of your skin.

If you've ever been outside for a long time on a windy day, you know that your skin feels dry and tight when you finally retreat indoors. Similarly, prolonged sun exposure can also burn your skin. In fact, too much sun can actually make your skin peel off. Everything from the climate you live in to the amount of pollution in the atmosphere around you can have an adverse affect on your skin texture [source: Doc Shop].

If you don't take steps to protect your skin against these elements, it will age prematurely. You've probably seen people with leathery, dry skin that makes them look much older than they actually are. Keeping your skin smooth and vibrant isn't necessarily easy. It takes time and money, but it usually pays for itself in the long run. Taking care of your skin now will help you avoid a number of nasty skin conditions later in life, including skin cancer.

To keep your skin smooth, you need to exfoliate regularly and moisturize every day. It's also important to wear sunscreen anytime you go outdoors, and drinking an adequate amount of water isn't a bad idea either. Aside from all the outside factors that affect skin texture, your hormones and your diet can mess with your skin as well [source: Derm]. If you're doing everything you can and you're still not happy with the way your skin looks, don't worry. Aside from the scrubbing and moisturizing, altering your diet, and balancing your hormones, there also happen to be a number of procedures out there that can help you achieve a brilliantly smooth skin texture. But, of course, they might cost you.

