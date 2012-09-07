The 5 Most Important Things to Know About Aging

" " Telomeres (seen here in white) cap the ends of human chromosomes, protecting the genetic information from damage. Image courtesy the Human Genome Program

The real trick is not only avoiding the periodic bodily break downs, but also about teaching our bodies to better repair themselves when they do. As with a car, you'll get a lot more mileage out of your body if you perform routine maintenance. Aging is essentially a process in which your cells lose their resilience; they lose their ability to repair damage because the things you might never have heard of (like mitochondria and telomeres) aren't working the way they should-or because you've exposed your body to damaging elements. It's within your power to boost their resilience and keep your vehicle going an extra couple hundred thousand miles-as well as avoid those potholes that will cause damage along the way.