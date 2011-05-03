Aging Process
Aging is a process everyone goes through. See how the aging process affects the body and learn what causes aging.
A new study of older adults found a link between an inability to stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds and an increased risk of death.
You think you're old? We're pretty certain you've got nothing on this Guinness World Record holder who was just named the world's oldest person.
By Sarah Gleim
A study published by the British Medical Association found average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped between 2018 and 2020 by almost two years, the largest ever since WWII.
By Sarah Gleim
Does we really know the limit of the human life span? So far, the longest a person has lived is 122 years. Can we push it even longer?
And here's the thing: How long you want to live is linked to how long you do actually live.
By John Donovan
It dropped by only about a month, but that's the first time a decrease has happened in the century or so that the CDC has been tracking these things.
Looking at historical data over hundreds of years, scientists compared the average life span of national election winners to that of their closest runners-up.
By Chris Opfer
No one knows when the Grim Reaper will knock. (Except the characters in "Game of Thrones" — just assume he's on his way.) But considering our medical progress, are we on track for an average of 100+ birthday candles each?
Do you want to live to 100? How about 1,000? There are some experts in the field of aging who think it's possible. Is that realistic, or are we fooling ourselves looking for immortality? Let's take a look.
If we can learn how the body works, there's no reason why we can't live to 100 and beyond-with the vigor of someone half that age. Learn about the five things to know about aging in this article.
Humans have been looking for an aging cure as long as we've had recorded history. But whether it's special water, plastic surgery or another flavor of anti-aging remedy, the fountain of youth has eluded us. Here, learn how telomeres and aging are related.
U.S. presidents Bill Clinton, George H. Bush and Barack Obama all famously grayed during their terms in the White House. Was it the stress of the office or just genetics?
By Molly Edmonds & Sarah Gleim
People say they "slept like a baby" for a reason -- newborns sleep deeply and often. But that's not the case for the older crowd. Why does quality of sleep seem to take a hit as we age?
One theory of aging holds that unstable molecules are the cause, as they scavenge cells trying to snatch up the one missing piece to their makeup. How do we stop these greedy little electron thieves?
Do you imagine getting creakier and crankier as you get older? The way you view aging influences how you age. So what aging myths can be busted?
It turns out that the ravages of old age -- the wrinkles, the loss of coordination and motor skills, the stooped posture -- has a name. It's called sarcopenia, and it can be avoided.
By Josh Clark
Short people might get the short end of the stick in some activities, but they (literally) may have the last laugh. New research claims short people may outlive everyone.
The U.S. is 42nd in life expectancy in the world. Who has the highest life expectancy, and how do they live longer than everyone else?
By Josh Clark
Knowing how and why your body changes with age can help you prevent certain conditions and slow down the aging process. Learn about the anatomical and sensory effects of aging.
By Liz Ward
Genes and environment are just two of many factors that determine how our bodies age. And life experiences and habits can also have a positive and negative effect on us. Find out what causes our bodies to change in different ways as we age.
By Liz Ward
In November 2006, a judge's ruling on an elderly man convicted of vehicular manslaughter raised questions about seniors being safe drivers.
By Julia Layton
The human body goes through a variety of changes as it gets older. Take a look at some of the common external signs of aging and ways to reduce the effects of aging.