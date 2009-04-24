NutriSystem Diet: : What You Need to Know

A diet made of convenience begs the question: Isn't dieting about getting off the couch and working hard to lose weight? NutriSystem, a diet program based on prepackaged meals that contain all the calories and nutrients you need, seems to subtract the hard work from the weight-loss equation. You'll still have to hit the grocery store for fruits, veggies and the like -- which means you'll have to resist the lure of the candy aisle -- but most of the food-preparation work is done for you.

The NutriSystem meal program is basically a delivery diet service -- complete with the burgers, desserts and other foods you love. Everything comes in prepackaged portions, meaning you'll eat enough to sustain your body's dietary needs and avoid overeating. You even get to eat five times a day, which should help squelch those between-meal cravings.

Advertisement

These perks of the program, coupled with television advertising, earned NutriSystem, which pulled out of bankruptcy in 1994, a spot on Fortune Magazine's list of 100 fastest growing companies in 2008 [sources: Fortune, New York Times].

Pennsylvania- based NutriSystem offers all sorts of specials and programs. Are you a senior looking to shed pounds? NutriSystem's got a plan for you. Are you an active woman or a vegetarian? Yep, there's a meal plan designed for you. Looking to regain that manly physique? Yep, there's room in this diet for you, too. Getting into the plan is easy and affordable. Without center memberships or costly equipment, NutriSystem can be less expensive than other weight-loss programs that include meals as part of the plan.

You've seen the ads and heard all the hype. Now this article will take you into the guts of the NutriSystem plan and show you how it's done. From highlighting the diet plan to pointing out important parts of the program, we'll show you how NutriSystem can work for you. Read on to digest the basics.