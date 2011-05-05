Diets

How to Succeed at Intermittent Fasting
Your friends might be talking up this way of eating and have you curious as to whether it may work for you. We talk to the experts to find out, as well as give you our personal experience.

By Alia Hoyt

The Keto Craze: Does the Diet Live Up to the Hype?
The keto diet is high in fat and low in carbs — ideal for quick weight loss, but not necessarily for keeping it off.

By Shaun Chavis

Time-restricted Eaters Lose Weight Even Without Changing Diet
A small study found that just by eating breakfast later and dinner earlier, people could lose twice as much body fat as those who did not. But could they stick with this diet?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Is Lectin-free the New Gluten-free?
A lectin-free diet bans beans, grains and even some veggies. So is this the next cure-all fad diet?

By Shaun Chavis

Hold the Gluten? Here’s Why That May Not Be a Good Idea
New research shows going gluten free may not be all it's cracked up to be.

By Chris Opfer

Does Alternate-Day Fasting Work? It Depends on the Person
It's a popular dieting trend but in this 2017 long-term study, the first of its kind, researchers found mixed results on the effectiveness of alternate-day fasting.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Things That Affect Your Weight Besides Food and Exercise
Your expanding waistline might not just be due to what you eat. A lot of factors may determine what numbers pop up on your scale, from hormones to diseases to the meds you're taking.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Elimination Diets Work
Many elimination diets make fast food, junk food, refined sugar, alcohol and countless other foods off limits. If you stop eating all that stuff, you're probably going to feel better. Are elimination diets that simple?

By Julia Layton

What's the Worst Fad Diet Ever?
If fads were made to last, we'd all have Chia Pets. Fad diets are a lot less fun -- and a lot more dangerous. Here's a look at a few diets that are worse than weight gain.

By Debra Ronca

Detox Diets: Should you try a juice cleanse?
Do you ever wonder what's up with all the hype over juice cleanses? Read on to learn about the good, bad and the ugly surrounding juice cleanses.

By Jennifer Wolfe

7 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes
Want to know some healthy and delicious meals to cook for your family this summer? Read on to learn what summer meals are best for your health!

By Jennifer Wolfe

The Lean, Green Supermodel Diet Anyone Can Do
Eating clean green food keeps junk like chemicals and toxins out of the body which helps medels maintain that must-have gorgeous complexion and mandatory svelte physique. So, why not take a nod from their diets and green yours too?

By Laurel House

You on a Diet: What You Need to Know
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Michael Roizen show you how to restock your pantry, get moving and reduce your waistline in 14 days.

By Maria Trimarchi

Dukan Diet: What You Need to Know
Don't mistake the Dukan Diet -- known as the French Atkins diet -- with French cuisine. Is this classic low-carb, high-protein diet too good to be true?

By Brion O'Connor

LA Weight Loss: What You Need to Know
With 75 to 85 percent of Americans now overweight or obese, the LA Weight Loss plan has garnered attention both for its positive results -- and criticism.

By Kevin P. Allen

Smart for Life: What You Need to Know
When it comes to weight loss, burn more calories than you consume. At 1,100 daily calories, you're almost guaranteed to lose weight if you follow the Smart for Life plan.

By Brion O'Connor

What are the craziest diet trends of all time?
Fad diets, such as the South Beach Diet or Master Cleanse, come and go. Learn more about the craziest diet trends of all time from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the dangers of the hCG diet?
HCG treatment uses a hormone that is naturally produced during pregnancy to help burn up excess fat, but it isn't all good news. Learn about the dangers of the hCG diet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Mayo Clinic Diet: What You Need to Know
The renowned medical organization staked its name on it, so what's up with the Mayo Clinic Diet? Can you really lose 6 to 10 pounds in a week on the plan?

By Tom Scheve

P90X Diet: What You Need to Know
If you want the P90X body, you have to follow the P90X workout -- and Diet. So what will you be eating?

By Tom Scheve

How much does the hCG diet cost?
The hCG diet costs around $150 per doctor's appointment, not including the cost of the hCG injections and the recommended appetite suppressants. Learn how much the hCG diet costs in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Diets That Just Don't Work
It seems almost everybody would like to lose some weight, and fad diets offer quick solutions and plenty of promises. But will the results last over time? Here, 10 diets that just don't work.

By Robynne Boyd

Weight Watchers: What You Need to Know
You can get all the exercise you can handle, but it still might not be enough to lose weight. Weight Watchers is a program that encourages participants to stay active and to eat right. Here, what you need to know about Weight Watchers.

By Tom Scheve

How the Paleo Diet Works
While eating like a caveman is a far cry from the convenient, prepackaged meals and fast food fare we're used to, it may benefit your health. Here, learn what you need to know about the Paleo Diet.

By Maria Trimarchi

Acai Superfood Diet: What You Need to Know
About two-thirds of the U.S. population weighs too much, and most of those 190 million are trying to trim the fat. But amid all the diets and weight-loss pills, where's the nutrition? Here, learn what you need to know about the Acai Superfood Diet.

By Maria Trimarchi