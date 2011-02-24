5 Easy Exercises to Do at Work

Work isn't supposed to be fun -- that's why it's called "work." But what you may not realize is how hard your body's working when you're not even paying attention. Sometimes, you end the day with a sore back, a headache no ibuprofen can touch and a jaw that barely moves.
Of course, some jobs are a bit more physical than others -- a cube monkey generally doesn't have to worry about hazardous materials unless something goes terribly awry. But every occupation takes its toll on your long-suffering tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints. Standing on your feet for a double shift as a server? You're going to be badly in need of some Epsom salts at the end of the night. Kindergarten teacher? Probably not the first time you've ended up with achy knees from bending down to kid level. Data entry specialist? There's no way you don't feel creaky when you've spent eight hours hunched over a laptop.
There's a way to alleviate your aches and pains so you don't feel the need to lie down immediately once you've entered your home. Whether you're a mechanic or an economist, you can find the space and time in your workday to get in at least a small workout. All you need is 15 minutes and a little bit of space. No dumbbells, yoga mat or resistance band required. This is the simplest routine you've ever seen.