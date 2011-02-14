Exercise at Work

If you exercise at work, you need to have the right equipment and a way to freshen up. In this section you'll find great tips for how you can exercise at work.

Is exercising at work widely accepted?
Getting a workout on the clock may be as easy as heading down to the company gym. But if your office doesn't have an on-site gym, how do you know if it's OK to exercise at work?

By Tom Scheve

What time of day is best for an office workout?
If your workplace has an on-site gym, there may be a block of time that's scheduled for exercise. The rest of us have to squeeze in the jumping jacks, crunches and curls whenever we can. So what's the best time of day for an office workout?

By Tom Scheve

10 Office Exercises You Can Do Secretly
A long day at the office leaves little time for exercising. But what if you could squeeze in a workout during your office routine -- without any of your coworkers asking, "What're you doing?" We've got a list of exercises that just fit the bill.

By Jodie Schneider

5 New Gym Bag Accessories
Gone are the days of the boring duffle bag with a single, zippered compartment for all your gear. What new features do today's gym bags have?

By Bambi Turner

5 Ways to Squeeze Exercise Into Your Workday
In a perfect world, we'd have time for all the things that are important to us -- family, hobbies, exercise and the like. But busy lives don't often include time for physical fitness. Here, we look at how you can incorporate exercise into your workday.

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Quick Office Exercises
As hunter-gatherers, our very survival depended on physical fitness. While plenty of jobs still require physical exertion, most of us now use technology to do the heavy lifting. So what are some quick exercises we can do in the office to stay fit?

By Carol White

5 Tips for Freshening Up After an Office Workout
When it comes to working out, there's no shortage of excuses to avoid becoming active. But thanks to these five tips, being a sweaty mess for the rest of the day is no longer one of them.

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Easy Exercises to Do at Work
Every occupation takes its toll on your long-suffering tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints. Whether you're a mechanic or an economist, a small on-the-job workout can help alleviate those aches and pains. All it takes is 15 minutes -- no dumbbells, yoga mat or resistance band required.

By Katie Lambert

5 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Exercise may be the best form of low-cost health care anyone could wish for -- it can help you keep the weight off and cut the chances for cancer, stroke or heart attack. But what if you're too busy? We've got five exercises you can do without leaving your desk.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

5 Ab Exercises You Can Do At Work
If you sit in a desk chair for eight hours a day, there's a good chance you could use a little exercise to fire up your metabolism and engage your core muscle group. Here, five ways to work your abs while you're still on the job.

By Brion O'Connor

What's the best exercise equipment for the office?
According to recent studies, sitting too long in your cubicle can increase health risks, including cardiovascular disease. But even if your job requires you to remain at a desk for the majority of the day, there are still many things you can do to stay active.

By Gerlinda Grimes