10 Things Dieters Need to Know About Metabolism

When you're trying to lose weight -- or maintain your current weight -- you think about fats, carbs, calories, how you'll fit a workout into your schedule and, for many of us, how good a slice of that chocolate cake would taste... and maybe it's okay if we only have one bite. One important piece of the weight loss puzzle, though, is your metabolism, which you may not think about at all. That is, unless you're making a passing remark about your friend with a fast metabolism who can eat anything and everything.

But is that even true? Is there such a thing as a fast or slow metabolism? And what does your metabolism do, anyway? Find out next, starting with what your metabolism does and why you should care.