Are Minimalist Running Shoes the Key to Fewer Injuries?

While more traditional running shoes include cushioning and structure for stability and shock absorption, minimalist running shoes offer a more natural feel. They feature minimal cushioning in the midsoles and heels, with a heel-to-toe drop of less than 8 millimeters (compared to a drop of 10 to 12 millimeters in more traditional running shoes, according to REI).

What's a shoe's drop, or offset? According to Runner's World, it's the measured difference between the heel and the forefoot, or basically how much your toes "drop" below your heel. When it's higher, your heel hits more than your toes, transferring stress away from your lower leg and up into the knee. A lower drop, on the other hand, shifts that stress down to your calf and Achilles tendon. Neither drop is better, necessarily; it's what feels most comfortable to you when you're running.

Many attribute the popularity spike of minimalist running shoes to runner and author Christopher McDougall. McDougall's 2009 book "Born to Run," which highlighted "super athletes" around the globe, included information about the benefits of barefoot running. "I suggested we don't need smarter shoes; we need smarter feet," he wrote in a 2011 New York Times Magazine article.

McDougall had all but given up on running when he went to Mexico's Copper Canyon. He was studying how the local Indigenous people were able to run 100-mile (161-kilometer) races well into old age. That's when he discovered that barefoot running was perhaps their greatest secret.

He picked it up, hit the trail sans shoes, and "I haven't lost a day of running to injury since," he said in the Times Magazine article.

" " This graphic illustrates the difference between 12 millimeter and 0 millimeter drop shoes, and their effect on the Achilles tendon. Wikimedia/(CC BY-SA 4.0)