Running Health
Running health is extremely important because running or jogging is rigorous exercise. Before becoming an avid runner, it's important to learn all about running health.
Is Runner's High Even Real?
Distance Runners Are More Desirable
Does running fight depression?
Are Minimalist Running Shoes the Key to Fewer Injuries?
Surprising Number of Marathoners Had Kidney Damage in Small, New Study
Can I run when I have a cold?
Is coffee bad for distance runners?
What should distance runners eat every day?
Learn More
Some runners swear by them, but others not so much. Can wearing minimalist running shoes improve your running — for life? We talked to an Olympic marathoner to find out.
Runner's high is often attributed to a burst of endorphins our bodies release during a long run or even vigorous exercise. But is that feeling of euphoria we experience from a rush of endorphins or something else?
People who take on the 26-mile run may be prone to acute kidney injury, a condition that can cause swelling, pain and even seizures.
Advertisement
Aside from being fit, male endurance athletes may have an evolutionary advantage by simply being more attractive to the opposite sex. Let's look at the science behind it.
Running is a great way to lose weight. But whether you were born to run or just looking for a way to drop some pounds, it's a good idea to have a plan in place well before putting your sneakers on the pavement.
There's nothing like a good run on a crisp, sunny day. But what happens when the weather turns from crisp to frigid? What can you do to make your daily winter run a little easier?
By Debra Ronca
"Oh, gotta stop for one second! I have a side stitch!" Has that ever happened to you while running? Of course it has. We've got some simple techniques for avoiding and treating this common ailment.
Advertisement
You want to stay in shape but pain in your lower legs is holding you back. What's going on? You may be suffering from shin splints.
If you're training for 10K or a marathon, you don't want to halt your preparation because of a nasty cold. Is it OK to run when you're under the weather?
By Debra Ronca
Scientists once assumed that running and walking used the same amount of energy -- that is, they burned the same number of calories. However, a group of Syracuse University researchers found that running actually burns more calories than walking. What factor had scientists overlooked in the past?
By Josh Clark
When it comes to running, no one is invincible. Injuries can hinder veteran runners as well as beginners. What should you do if you twist something -- can you treat some injuries yourself, or should you head to the doctor's office?
Advertisement
Runners constantly push themselves to improve, seeking faster times or greater endurance. But sometimes less can be more when overtraining begins to have negative effects.
By John Kelly
If you've got the blues, it's highly likely that a jog around the block will cheer you up. Why does running have a therapeutic effect?
There's nothing like pounding the pavement to take the edge off after a bad day at work. Why is running so good at reducing stress?
While long distance runners need a lot of calories, a diet rich in double quarter pounders with cheese just won't cut it. Keep reading to find out what will make your body go faster, longer.
Advertisement
It's the day of the big race. You've got your running shoes on and your lucky rabbit's foot in hand.. You've trained for weeks for this marathon, but have you shortchanged yourself by not having a cup of coffee?